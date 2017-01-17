Budget 2017: SC to hear plea on Janua...

Budget 2017: SC to hear plea on January 23 to postpone Budget after assembly polls

DNA India

SC deferred the date to hear the plea to January 23 to postpone the Union Budget after the assembly polls in five states. The Supreme Court on Friday deferred to January 23 the hearing on a plea seeking postponement of Union Budget presentation ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in five states.

