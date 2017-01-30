BSP releases third list of 100 candid...

BSP releases third list of 100 candidates, total 300 seats declared so far1 hour ago

Lucknow, Jan 7: The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday released its third list of 100 candidates, taking the total to 300 seats for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 300 seats have been declared till now.

