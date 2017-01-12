BJP releases first list of candidates for UP and Uttarakhand Assembly elections1 min ago
Lucknow, Jan 16: The Bhartiya Janata Party on Monday evening announced the first list of candidates for phase 1 and 2 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The party also announced the second list of candidates for Punjab Assembly elections.
