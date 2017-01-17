BJP lodges complaint with EC against Rahul's hand remark

The BJP today lodged a protest with the Election Commission against Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi for alleged attempt to link his party's hand symbol with different religions at a recent rally, which the ruling party said was violation of the Supreme Court order against invocation of religion to influence voters. Talking to reporters after submitting a memorandum in this regard to the poll panel, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who was also a part of the BJP delegation that met the EC, alleged that the remarks made by Mr Gandhi "amounted to corrupt practices and violation of Model Code of Conduct and their symbol must be seized".

