BJP declares candidates for 17 seats in Punjab1 hour ago
New Delhi, Jan 12 : BJP today declared the names of its candidates for 17 seats in Punjab but withheld the announcement for six others, where the party has sitting MLAs, indicating that some of them could be dropped. These six seats include four being represented by ministers in the SAD-BJP government.
