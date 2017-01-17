Belafonte to celebrate 90th birthday with new project
In this Dec. 6, 2014 file photo, Harry Belafonte arrives at the charity gala Ein Herz fuer Kinder in Berlin. Belafonte will celebrate his 90th with a new musical project featuring a children's choir singing one of his famous songs, 'Island In the Sun,' an an attempt to promote racial harmony.
