Artists Record Joan Manuel Serrat's 'Mediterraneo' for Refugees: Watch
More than 20 artists, including Spanish pop idol Antonio Orozco and rock group Estopa , have collectively recorded a new version of Joan Manuel Serrat 's poetic classic "Mediterraneo" to bring attention to the current plight of refugees in the Mediterranean and to press for a call to action on the migratory crisis in European countries. A lineup of more than 50 artists has been announced for a concert to benefit refugees , set to take place at Barcelona's Palau Sant Jordi on Feb. 11. Serrat released a video for the new recording of "Mediterraneo" on Sunday , in which he sings along with his fellow artists in a Barcelona studio.
