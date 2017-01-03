Arlene Foster says she will remain No...

Arlene Foster says she will remain North's First Minister and will not 'roll over' to Sinn Fein

Arlene Foster has insisted she will not step down as Northern Ireland's First Minister, and is ready to face the electorate if necessary, in an escalating row over a state-funded green energy scheme. The Renewable Heat Incentive was supposed to offer a proportion of the cost businesses had to pay to run eco-friendly boilers, but the subsidy tariffs were set too high, and without a cap, so it ended up paying out significantly more than the price of fuel.

