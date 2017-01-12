Angry with BJP, Khaps play Jat card in west UP

"Modi tere raj mein, munji gai byaj mein, aur prali gai sharam-lihaz mein ." THIS ONE-LINER painted behind a tractor-trailer chugging towards the Shamli sugar factory with a load of sugarcane captures the mood among Jat farmers in the Shamli-Kairana-Muzaffarnagar belt of western Uttar Pradesh, which votes in the first phase of the Assembly elections on February 11. With payment from sugar factories sluggish, minimum support price for crops stagnant, crop loan debts on the rise and the rabi sowing season impacted by demonetisation, Jat farmers, the dominant votebase in this region, are up in arms against the BJP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.