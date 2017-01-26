Analysts feel Shiv Sena didn't calculate risks involved in going solo for BMC election

The Thackeray cub's move to fight the BMC polls solo has put Shiv Sena on the brink of another edgy contest. This time, the script demands a victory Leaders of the saffron alliance seen during a seat-sharing meet at BJP leader and state education minister Vinod Tawde's official residence earlier this month A 25-year-old coalition witnessed another round of bad weather this week when Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray announced that his party was opting out of the alliance with old friend BJP for the upcoming BMC elections.

