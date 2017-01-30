Akufo-Addo urges UN Sec. Gen to lead UN reforms

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the new Secretary-General of the United Nations, AntA3nio Guterres, to take the lead in effecting reforms at the UN so as to promote and deepen international co-operation. According to Mr Akufo-Addo, with the reform of the Security Council being the most debated topic at the UN since 1993, it is important that AntA3nio Guterres, during his tenure of office, ensures the implementation of reforms of this important organ and, indeed, all other organs of the UN.

