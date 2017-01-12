Akhilesh visits, Mulayam blesses
Lucknow, Jan. 16: The first thing that Akhilesh Yadav did after hearing the Election Commission's verdict this evening was visit his father Mulayam Singh Yadav's home and touch his feet. When the Uttar Pradesh chief minister returned to his official residence around 25 minutes later, he told his jubilant supporters he would contest the coming Assembly elections "on the face of Netaji ".
