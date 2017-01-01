After 67 years, the first dry cleaner to open in McLean, Va., just closed its doors
Don Burns, shown at his store in McLean, Va., started Burns Brothers dry cleaning with his brother, Bob, in 1949. It could occasionally get awkward at Burns Brothers dry cleaners in McLean, Va., like whenever Rep. Debbie Dingell and Callista Gingrich showed up at the same time and heaved their clothes onto the Formica counter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec 20
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec 18
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
|'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p...
|Oct '16
|Mark
|1
|Singer, 'Folksong Festival' host Oscar Brand di...
|Oct '16
|Oscar Brand Lives On
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC