African Foreign Ministers' Meeting Ends
The Executive Council of the 28th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa has concluded today its preparatory sessions of the highest-level meeting after two days of intense work at the organization's headquarters. The group, whose deliberations began on Wednesday, January 25th, is comprised of foreign ministers, ambassadors, and the heads of the main AU departments and institutions, and it is giving the final touches of the agenda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan 20
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
|'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p...
|Oct '16
|Mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC