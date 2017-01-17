Acclaimed folk duo to kick off music season in Dorchester
Megson, made up of husband and wife duo Debs and Stu Hanna, will be at the Corn Exchange from 8pm on Saturday. With Debs on vocals, whistle, piano and accordion and Stu on guitar, mandola and banjo, the pair are three times BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards nominees who draw heavily on their Teesside heritage to create original and contemporary music.
