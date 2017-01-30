30 Dublin pubs worth more than 43m changed hands in 2016
Commercial property consultants, CBRE Ireland today released statistics on the volume and value of pub sales in the Dublin market in 2016, showing that a total of 30 pub properties, totalling more than 43 million between them sold in the Irish capital during the last year. The number of Dublin pub properties changing hands in 2016 was down on the previous year, with 30 Dublin pubs having sold last year compared to 35 in 2015.
