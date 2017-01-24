24 candidates file nominations in Punjab, Goa today1 hour ago
Chandigarh/Panaji, Jan 12: Twenty four candidates, including Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and his deputy Sukhbir Singh Badal, today filed their papers in Punjab and Goa which go to polls on February 4. In Punjab, where Youth Congress chief Amrinder Singh Warring and the Chief Minister's estranged nephew Manpreet Badal also filed their papers today, the total nominations filed went up to 28 on the second day of filing of papers, an election office spokesman said in Chandigarh. Badal filed his papers from his traditional bastion Lambi as SAD candidate while his son Sukhbir again entered into the fray from Jalalabad seat.
