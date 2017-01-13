2017 Ann Arbor Folk Festival
The annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival, a fundraiser for The Ark, returns to University of Michigan's Hill Auditorium for two dynamic and different nights of folk and roots music on Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28, 2017.
