War Within Samajwadi Party: Akhilesh flexes MLA power, wins war

The Samajwadi Party office and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's official residence in Lucknow are just about 500 metres apart. On Saturday, the party and the CM called separate meetings of SP leaders, and considering their strength alone, the distance seemed to widen.

