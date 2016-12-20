Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be in...

Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be inducted into Rock Hall

Tuesday Dec 20

In this June 26, 2016 file photo, Jeff Lynne from British band Electric Light Orchestra performs at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England. The late rapper Tupac Shakur and Seattle-based rockers Pearl Jam lead a class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees that also include folkie Joan Baez and 1970s favorites Journey, Yes and Electric Light Orchestra.

