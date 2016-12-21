Tupac, Journey, and Joan Baez are being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Tupac Shakur has made it onto the official Hall of Fame list, in a move that will signal that hip-hop has been further endorsed by the powers that be in the music industry. The Hall of Fame has previously inducted Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Run-D.M.C., the Beastie Boys, and in 2016, N.W.A. Others in the 2017 class include folk icon Joan Baez, English rock band Electric Light Orchestra, the "Don't Stop Believin'" rock group Journey, and the grunge pioneers Pearl Jam.
