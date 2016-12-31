The Key's Year-End Mania: Sleepy Hollow's favorite songs of 2016

Year-End Mania is the Key's annual survey of the things below the surface that made 2016 incredible. Today, the hosts of WXPN's Sleepy Hollow - Julian Booker, Keith Kelleher and Chuck Elliot - share their favorite quiet songs of 2016 We all know that 2016 was a difficult year for music fans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.