The Islamic Link to Success at Jamestown
The arrival of the earliest English settlers in Jamestown is one of the cornerstones of American history. But few people know that the voyage was inspired and made possible by a financial innovation -- the joint-stock company -- that emerged in direct response to Queen Elizabeth's outreach to the Muslim world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec 20
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec 18
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
|'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p...
|Oct '16
|Mark
|1
|Singer, 'Folksong Festival' host Oscar Brand di...
|Oct '16
|Oscar Brand Lives On
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC