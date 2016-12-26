Simon & Garfunkel: The Concert in Cen...

Simon & Garfunkel: The Concert in Central Park

Join the iconic duo and the more 500,000 fans who came out for this once-in-a-lifetime 1981 benefit concert for the world's most famous urban park. The concert features the pair's greatest hits, from "Mrs. Robinson" to "Sounds of Silence."

