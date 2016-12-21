Show of Hands announced for Folk by t...

Show of Hands announced for Folk by the Oak 2017 line-up

One of the country's finest roots acts will return to Hatfield's Folk by the Oak music festival next year. Acclaimed acoustic roots duo Show of Hands - singer-songwriter Steve Knightly and multi-instrumentalist Phil Beer - will play the main stage at Folk by the Oak 2017 on Sunday, July 16. Show of Hands with Miranda Sykes will return to the Hatfield House-based festival for the first time in five years.

Chicago, IL

