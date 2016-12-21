Rock manager who paired Kirsty MacColl with The Pogues for legendary...

Murray was crucial to the success of one of the most recognisable Christmas songs of all time - Fairytale of New York - after pairing the late Kirsty MacColl with The Pogues to create the hugely successful Xmas ballad. A seminal figure in Irish rock music, he first came to prominence as a tour manager for Thin Lizzy, before taking on a similar role with Elton John and The Specials.

