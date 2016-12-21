Pop superstar George Michael dies

British singer George Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes sexually provocative lyrics, died at his home in England yesterday. He was 53. In the mid-1980s, "Wham! was one of the most successful pop duos ever, ahead even of Simon & Garfunkel, with singles like ""Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go", ""Careless Whisper", ""Last Christmas" and ""The Edge of Heaven".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.