Pop superstar George Michael dies
British singer George Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes sexually provocative lyrics, died at his home in England yesterday. He was 53. In the mid-1980s, "Wham! was one of the most successful pop duos ever, ahead even of Simon & Garfunkel, with singles like ""Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go", ""Careless Whisper", ""Last Christmas" and ""The Edge of Heaven".
