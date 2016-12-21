Nigeria's 200,000 boe field to be shut mid Feb 2017
Nigeria's first deepwater project, Bonga fields, will be shut down for one month starting from mid-February, 2017 due to maintenance upgrade. This is a drawback for Nigeria which is yet to attain the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries' OPEC, allocated 2.2 million barrels per day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Tue
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec 18
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov 23
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
|'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p...
|Oct '16
|Mark
|1
|Singer, 'Folksong Festival' host Oscar Brand di...
|Oct '16
|Oscar Brand Lives On
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC