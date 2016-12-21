Nigeria's 200,000 boe field to be shu...

Nigeria's 200,000 boe field to be shut mid Feb 2017

Nigeria's first deepwater project, Bonga fields, will be shut down for one month starting from mid-February, 2017 due to maintenance upgrade. This is a drawback for Nigeria which is yet to attain the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries' OPEC, allocated 2.2 million barrels per day.

