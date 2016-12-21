New play interprets Shakespeare throu...

New play interprets Shakespeare through Contemporary dance and gibberish

When we stepped into a rehearsal studio in Andheri, recently, Anamika Tiwari and Gagandev Singh Riar in Khwaab-Sa, an adaptation of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, were locked in a passionate scene. Entangled in an embrace, their dialogues in The Company Theatre's latest production, sounded a lot like Bhojpuri to us.

