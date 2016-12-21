Music, poetry and comedy at the Good on Paper party at the... 1

Music, poetry and comedy at the Good ...

A line-up of musicians, including band Tezeta, Emily Barker, Emily Wood and Dave Ayre, plus poets, two bars and a record stall all converge on the Prince Albert in Rodborough for a celebration hosted by Stroud's Good on Paper, on Saturday January 7. There will be music from Tezeta, an eight-piece instrumental group combining elements of experimental jazz, afrobeat and collective improvisation. An award-winning songwriter Emily Barker, and performer of the theme to BBC TV's Wallander, will be performing her a blend of roots influences from country to English folk via 60s pop.

