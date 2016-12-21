Multi-talented folk singer tours
Westcountry folk musician and singer Seth Lakeman's will play a select few shows in 2017 to support the release of his eighth studio album 'Ballads of the Broken Few'. The record is a combination of his dynamic song writing and playing, produced by Ethan Johns and the sublime harmony vocals of emerging young female trio Wildwood Kin.
