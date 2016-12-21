Much-Loved Folk Group The Dublin Legends Set Sights on Warrington

Much-loved folk group The Dublin Legends, formerly The Dubliners, have toured the world to huge critical acclaim and now they have their sights set on Warrington. They will perform on Thursday 23 March 2017 at 7.30pm at Parr Hall, Palmyra Square South, Warrington, WA1 1BL.

