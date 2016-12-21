Minecraft Launches on Apple TV

Minecraft Launches on Apple TV

Monday Dec 19 Read more: PC Magazine

Just in time for holiday break, the beloved block-stacking game is now available on your big screen via Apple's media streamer. Minecraft Apple TV Edition costs $19.99 and is currently rolling out in "all regions," developer Mojang's Director of Creative Communications, Owen Jones, wrote in a blog post .

Chicago, IL

