Michelle Shocked Joins Musical Acts in Immersive International Hit at Joe's NYC Bar

Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Michelle Shocked joins the lineup of world-class musical acts performing at the interactive and improvised hit show, Joe's NYC Bar. Fresh from a sellout run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Joe's NYC Bar is coming to New York for a limited 9-show stint at iconic Upper East Side hangout Ryan's Daughter, from January 6-15, 2017.

