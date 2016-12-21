Metallica's Robert Trujillo Recalls H...

Metallica's Robert Trujillo Recalls His Favorite Lemmy Kilmister Story

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WWBN-FM Burton

Metallica 's Robert Trujillo spoke with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez about the band's new album and a lot more. In this portion of the interview, Trujillo was asked about Metallica's new song "Murder One," which was written as a tribute to late Motorhead icon Lemmy Kilmister .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec 20 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec 19 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec 18 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
News 'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de... Nov '16 Ashat 1
News 'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p... Oct '16 Mark 1
News Singer, 'Folksong Festival' host Oscar Brand di... Oct '16 Oscar Brand Lives On 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,643 • Total comments across all topics: 277,453,313

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC