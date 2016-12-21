McGuinness urges parties to support motion calling on Arlene Foster to step aside
Sinn Fein MLA Martin McGuinness is calling on the other parties in the Assembly to support a Sinn Fein motion in January calling on Arlene Foster to step aside. Mr. McGuinness described proceedings at Stormont on Monday as a "shambles" and repeated his call First Minister, for Arlene Foster, to stand aside and allow and investigation to take place.
