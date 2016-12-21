McGuinness urges parties to support m...

McGuinness urges parties to support motion calling on Arlene Foster to step aside

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Midulster Today

Sinn Fein MLA Martin McGuinness is calling on the other parties in the Assembly to support a Sinn Fein motion in January calling on Arlene Foster to step aside. Mr. McGuinness described proceedings at Stormont on Monday as a "shambles" and repeated his call First Minister, for Arlene Foster, to stand aside and allow and investigation to take place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Midulster Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Tue Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec 19 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec 18 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov 23 stand-with-standi... 1
News 'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de... Nov '16 Ashat 1
News 'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p... Oct '16 Mark 1
News Singer, 'Folksong Festival' host Oscar Brand di... Oct '16 Oscar Brand Lives On 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,419 • Total comments across all topics: 277,263,162

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC