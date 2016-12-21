Lost Woody Guthrie Song Tells Story of - Vanport's Flood'
In 1948, America's greatest folk musician, Woody Guthrie - known for "This Land Is Your Land" and numerous other songs about American life and the plight of working people -- penned a piercing ballad about Oregon's worst disaster, Vanport. The song is the only known Guthrie song about the Pacific Northwest outside of the "Roll On" Columbia River songs he wrote for the Bonneville Power Administration , Guthrie experts say.
