Lifestyle | Folk Legend Judy Collins' Christmas Show at The Park Theatre

Folk legend Judy Collins performed her "The Holiday & Hits Show" accompanied by the Cranston East High Schoold Choir at The Park Theatre last Friday. "Judy Blue Eyes," whose Grammy Award winning career has spanned fifty years, sang longtime favorites " Chelsea Morning ," " Both Sides Now ," " Someday Soon ," " Send in the Clowns ," as well as several Christmas staples such as " Silver Bells ," " What Child Is This ," " White Christmas ," and " Hark! The Herald Angels Sing ."

