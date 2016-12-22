Legendary Musicians Release Benefit Album for Folksinger Anne Feeney
A group of well-known musicians from diverse genres have come together to release a new album of songs written by hellraising Pittsburgh-based folksinger Anne Feeney. After decades of relentless touring and organizing, Feeney has been fighting cancer--and winning--for the past several years, making it impossible for her keep up her near constant tour schedule.
