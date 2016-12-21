Lawmaker wants to force Cuomo to give...

Lawmaker wants to force Cuomo to give annual speech at Capitol

Read more: New York Daily News

Gov. Cuomo's plan to eschew the traditional State of the State Address in Albany isn't going over well with legislators - and at least one is ready to pass a law requiring the speech be delivered at the Capitol. State Assemblyman and Sen.-elect James Tedisco, an Albany-area Republican, said Wednesday he will soon introduce legislation requiring governors to deliver the annual address at the Capitol on the first Wednesday in January.

Chicago, IL

