Lawmaker wants to force Cuomo to give annual speech at Capitol

Gov. Cuomo's plan to eschew the traditional State of the State Address in Albany isn't going over well with legislators - and at least one is ready to pass a law requiring the speech be delivered at the Capitol. State Assemblyman and Sen.-elect James Tedisco, an Albany-area Republican, said Wednesday he will soon introduce legislation requiring governors to deliver the annual address at the Capitol on the first Wednesday in January.

