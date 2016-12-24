Joey B, Efya, OBY Band for Kojo Antwi's 24th Night concert

Singer Efya, Kofi B, and Tonga hitmaker Joey B have been confirmed as supporting acts for this year's edition of JKojo Antwi's annual 24th Night Concert at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra. The Kwame Yeboah-led Ohia Beye Ya Band have also been announced for the show.

