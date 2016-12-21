Hradistan and Spiritual kvintet sing Christmas carols
In today's special Christmas edition of Sunday music show, we'll be listening a live recording of a concert featuring the Moravian folk rock band HradiA A an and SpirituA l kvintet, a band playing mostly American spiritual and gospel music. The album, entitled Christmas Concert, brings a mixture of spiritual, secular, classical and folk songs from across the centuries and regions, including early Czech music, songs by Czech baroque composer Adam Michna z Otradovic or Bohuslav MartinA as well as traditional American spirituals, such as such as What Months was Jesus Born In, or He Comes from the Glory.
