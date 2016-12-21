George Michael, James Brown and Other...

George Michael, James Brown and Other Music Stars Who Died on Christmas

Read more: Billboard

A year that has seemed disproportionately filled with celebrity deaths, from Prince to David Bowie to Leonard Cohen and more, claimed another this evening, as British singer, songwriter and producer George Michael died on Christmas Day. He was 53. The boundary-bending icon and member of British duo Wham! was one of the greatest talents of his time, penning some of pop music's most beloved hits over the years and, of course, one of its most controversial .

