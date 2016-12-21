Fork in the road approaches: Special session or SOS boycott

As we head toward the last day before Christmas Eve there's increasing talk about either a session day on Tuesday or the possibility that some Democratic lawmakers will be so upset at lack of a session and subsequent vote on a raise that they'll sit out the governor's State of the State speech in January. While some of the stories have focused on both houses, this potential crossroad is shaping up to be particularly stark in the Assembly, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo's fellow Democrats are in undisputed control of the chamber and, if angry enough, could work against the governor during the legislative session.

