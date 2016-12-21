Festival announces first names for 2017

FOLLOWING the success of Lakefest 2016, the organisers are pleased to announce the first two musical acts to the Lakefest 2017 line-up.?Alabama 3 and Seth Lakeman will be taking to the stage at the family friendly music festival, which is returning to Eastnor Castle Deer Park on August 10-14 2017. Alabama 3 are an English band who hail from Brixton, London and were formed in 1995 and are renowned for their fusion of musical genres: rock, electronic, blues, country, gospel, and the spoken word.

