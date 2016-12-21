Festival announces first names for 2017

Festival announces first names for 2017

FOLLOWING the success of Lakefest 2016, the organisers are pleased to announce the first two musical acts to the Lakefest 2017 line-up.?Alabama 3 and Seth Lakeman will be taking to the stage at the family friendly music festival, which is returning to Eastnor Castle Deer Park on August 10-14 2017. Alabama 3 are an English band who hail from Brixton, London and were formed in 1995 and are renowned for their fusion of musical genres: rock, electronic, blues, country, gospel, and the spoken word.

