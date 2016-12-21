Express Stage Left Picture Nostalgia

Niall Tibn is an Irish comedian and actor. Born in Cork into an Irish speaking family,[1] Tibn grew up on the north-side of the city in Bishop's Field.[2] He has appeared in Ryan's Daughter, Bracken, The Ballroom of Romance, The Irish R.M., Caught in a Free State, Ballykissangel, Far and Away, and Veronica Guerin, and has played Brendan Behan too.

