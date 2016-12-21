Election Commission may announce Utta...

Election Commission may announce Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand,...

13 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, Dec 28: The Election Commission of India may announce dates for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur on December 30. According to sources, preparations for Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur are in the last phase and the ECI will announce the schedule any time soon between Dec 28 to January 2. It is learnt the ECI will declare dates for Assembly polls after holding a crucial meeting on Dec 30. Sources also suggested Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in 7 phases, while polls in rest of the four states may take place in one phase. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held before board exams, said sources.

