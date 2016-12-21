Cuomo shuns State of State address fo...

Cuomo shuns State of State address for regional speeches

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will eschew the annual State of the State address next month in lieu of six regional addresses he will give to the public around the state. While the New York State Constitution requires the governor to address the state Legislature -- just as the U.S. Constitution requires a similar address from the president to Congress -- Cuomo's administration argues he isn't required to give the address directly to the Legislature, but may travel elsewhere to deliver it.

