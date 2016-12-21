Cuomo shuns State of State address for regional speeches
Gov. Andrew Cuomo will eschew the annual State of the State address next month in lieu of six regional addresses he will give to the public around the state. While the New York State Constitution requires the governor to address the state Legislature -- just as the U.S. Constitution requires a similar address from the president to Congress -- Cuomo's administration argues he isn't required to give the address directly to the Legislature, but may travel elsewhere to deliver it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec 20
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec 19
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec 18
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
|'Thank you for naming your city after me' (14 p...
|Oct '16
|Mark
|1
|Singer, 'Folksong Festival' host Oscar Brand di...
|Oct '16
|Oscar Brand Lives On
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC