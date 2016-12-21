'Comfort and joy' of Christmases gone by
FOR many of our Black Country forebears, the run up to Christmas relied heavily on the pig. By now, those lucky enough to have fattened a porker in the yard would have hams, bacon, sausages, faggots, pork pies and black puddings in the larder.
