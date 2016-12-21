Clean Bandit, Rag 'n' Bone Man and Little Mix lead Christmas number one race
The battle for Christmas number one has taken a turn, with Clean Bandit, Rag'n'Bone Man and Little Mix now leading the race for the top spot. Standing strong in third place at the end of last week, it seems that X Factor winner Matt Terry's festive single may have been knocked out of the running in the last days before the winner is revealed.
